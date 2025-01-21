ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Securities declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 20.28% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at ₹504.46 crore, reflecting an 8.33% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter reached ₹1562.71 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, ICICI Securities experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue falling by 6.73% and profit decreasing by 4.65%. This indicates a slight dip in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.17% quarter-on-quarter, while year-on-year, these expenses increased by 12.61%. This reflects the company’s efforts to optimize costs amidst changing market conditions.

ICICI Securities Q3 Results

Operating income saw a modest increase of 0.78% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 28.62% year-on-year, demonstrating robust operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹15.45, marking a 7.14% increase compared to the previous year.

ICICI Securities has delivered a 0.2% return in the last week, a 5.66% return over the past six months, but a decline of 4.43% year-to-date.

Currently, ICICI Securities boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,605.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹922.45 and a low of ₹672.05, reflecting the company's market volatility.

ICICI Securities Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1562.71 1675.42 -6.73% 1299.27 +20.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 258.06 304.22 -15.17% 229.17 +12.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.11 38.6 +1.32% 27.16 +44% Total Operating Expense 455.89 577.16 -21.01% 438.71 +3.92% Operating Income 1106.82 1098.26 +0.78% 860.56 +28.62% Net Income Before Taxes 676.49 711.15 -4.87% 623.9 +8.43% Net Income 504.46 529.04 -4.65% 465.69 +8.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.45 16.23 -4.81% 14.42 +7.14%