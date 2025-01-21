ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.33% YOY, profit at ₹504.46 crore and revenue at ₹1562.71 crore

ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Securities declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 20.28% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at ₹504.46 crore, reflecting an 8.33% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter reached ₹1562.71 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, ICICI Securities experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue falling by 6.73% and profit decreasing by 4.65%. This indicates a slight dip in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.17% quarter-on-quarter, while year-on-year, these expenses increased by 12.61%. This reflects the company’s efforts to optimize costs amidst changing market conditions.
Operating income saw a modest increase of 0.78% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 28.62% year-on-year, demonstrating robust operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹15.45, marking a 7.14% increase compared to the previous year.
ICICI Securities has delivered a 0.2% return in the last week, a 5.66% return over the past six months, but a decline of 4.43% year-to-date.
Currently, ICICI Securities boasts a market capitalization of ₹26,605.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹922.45 and a low of ₹672.05, reflecting the company's market volatility.
ICICI Securities Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1562.71
|1675.42
|-6.73%
|1299.27
|+20.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|258.06
|304.22
|-15.17%
|229.17
|+12.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.11
|38.6
|+1.32%
|27.16
|+44%
|Total Operating Expense
|455.89
|577.16
|-21.01%
|438.71
|+3.92%
|Operating Income
|1106.82
|1098.26
|+0.78%
|860.56
|+28.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|676.49
|711.15
|-4.87%
|623.9
|+8.43%
|Net Income
|504.46
|529.04
|-4.65%
|465.69
|+8.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.45
|16.23
|-4.81%
|14.42
|+7.14%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹504.46Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1562.71Cr