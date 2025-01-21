ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.33% YOY, profit at ₹504.46 crore and revenue at ₹1562.71 crore

ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 20.28% YoY & profit increased by 8.33% YoY, profit at 504.46 crore and revenue at 1562.71 crore

Livemint
Published21 Jan 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Advertisement
ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

ICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Securities declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 20.28% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at 504.46 crore, reflecting an 8.33% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter reached 1562.71 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, ICICI Securities experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue falling by 6.73% and profit decreasing by 4.65%. This indicates a slight dip in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Advertisement

The company reported a decrease in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 15.17% quarter-on-quarter, while year-on-year, these expenses increased by 12.61%. This reflects the company’s efforts to optimize costs amidst changing market conditions.

ICICI Securities Q3 Results

Operating income saw a modest increase of 0.78% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 28.62% year-on-year, demonstrating robust operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 15.45, marking a 7.14% increase compared to the previous year.

ICICI Securities has delivered a 0.2% return in the last week, a 5.66% return over the past six months, but a decline of 4.43% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Currently, ICICI Securities boasts a market capitalization of 26,605.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 922.45 and a low of 672.05, reflecting the company's market volatility.

ICICI Securities Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1562.711675.42-6.73%1299.27+20.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total258.06304.22-15.17%229.17+12.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.1138.6+1.32%27.16+44%
Total Operating Expense455.89577.16-21.01%438.71+3.92%
Operating Income1106.821098.26+0.78%860.56+28.62%
Net Income Before Taxes676.49711.15-4.87%623.9+8.43%
Net Income504.46529.04-4.65%465.69+8.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4516.23-4.81%14.42+7.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Securities Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.33% YOY, profit at ₹504.46 crore and revenue at ₹1562.71 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹504.46Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1562.71Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts