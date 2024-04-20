Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 104.25% YOY

ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 104.25% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 76.09% YoY & profit increased by 104.25% YoY

ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live

ICICI Securities declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 76.09% & the profit increased by 104.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 15.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.13% q-o-q & increased by 102.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.47 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 103.83% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered -3.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.41% return in last 6 months and -2.01% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of 22749.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 866.45 & 428.05 respectively.

As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Securities Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1514.471299.27+16.56%860.06+76.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total210.18229.17-8.29%161.39+30.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.6927.16+24.04%20.55+63.94%
Total Operating Expense497.9438.71+13.49%357.35+39.33%
Operating Income1016.57860.56+18.13%502.71+102.22%
Net Income Before Taxes719.9623.9+15.39%353.19+103.83%
Net Income536.53465.69+15.21%262.68+104.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.4714.42+14.22%8.08+103.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹536.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1514.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.