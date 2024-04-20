ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 104.25% YOY

ICICI Securities declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 76.09% & the profit increased by 104.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 15.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.13% q-o-q & increased by 102.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.47 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 103.83% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered -3.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.41% return in last 6 months and -2.01% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹22749.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹866.45 & ₹428.05 respectively.

As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Securities Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1514.47 1299.27 +16.56% 860.06 +76.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 210.18 229.17 -8.29% 161.39 +30.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.69 27.16 +24.04% 20.55 +63.94% Total Operating Expense 497.9 438.71 +13.49% 357.35 +39.33% Operating Income 1016.57 860.56 +18.13% 502.71 +102.22% Net Income Before Taxes 719.9 623.9 +15.39% 353.19 +103.83% Net Income 536.53 465.69 +15.21% 262.68 +104.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.47 14.42 +14.22% 8.08 +103.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹536.53Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1514.47Cr

