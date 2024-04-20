ICICI Securities Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 104.25% YOY

ICICI Securities declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 76.09% & the profit increased by 104.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 15.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 30.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.13% q-o-q & increased by 102.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.47 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 103.83% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Securities has delivered -3.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.41% return in last 6 months and -2.01% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹22749.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹866.45 & ₹428.05 respectively.
As of 20 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Securities Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1514.47
|1299.27
|+16.56%
|860.06
|+76.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|210.18
|229.17
|-8.29%
|161.39
|+30.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.69
|27.16
|+24.04%
|20.55
|+63.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|497.9
|438.71
|+13.49%
|357.35
|+39.33%
|Operating Income
|1016.57
|860.56
|+18.13%
|502.71
|+102.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|719.9
|623.9
|+15.39%
|353.19
|+103.83%
|Net Income
|536.53
|465.69
|+15.21%
|262.68
|+104.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.47
|14.42
|+14.22%
|8.08
|+103.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹536.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1514.47Cr
