ICICI Securities to consider interim dividend along with Q2 results today, sets record date
ICICI Securities to consider declaring interim dividend and release unaudited financial statements for Q2. ICICI Securities fixes record date for dividend payment if declared today.
ICICI Securities Q2 results: ICICI Securities Ltd board of directors will consider declaring interim dividend along with unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half year that concluded on September 30, 2023, today (Monday, October 16).
