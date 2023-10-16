ICICI Securities Q2 results: ICICI Securities Ltd board of directors will consider declaring interim dividend along with unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half year that concluded on September 30, 2023, today (Monday, October 16).

ICICI Securities has fixed Friday, October 27 as the record date for the said dividend payment, if declared today.

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company will, inter alia, consider approval of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, at its meeting to be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

For the purpose of the payment of interim dividend, if declared, at the board meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, October 16, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.

Since August 21, 2018, ICICI Securities has announced 12 dividends, according to trendlyne. ICICI Securities announced an equity dividend of ₹19 per share for the previous 12 months. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹630.70 is 3.01%.

Also Read: HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit may rise, margins likely to contract

ICICI Securities reported 1% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹270.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a net profit of ₹273.6 crore in the same period last quarter last year.

In Q1FY24, the company's overall revenue from operations rose 18% YoY to ₹934.3 crore from ₹793.5 crore.

As a result of a 33% increase in total expenses to ₹570 crore in Q1FY24, their profit decreased.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 16

During the quarter, ICICI Securities added 2.1 lakh clients, taking its overall customer base to around 93 lakh.

Retail Equities and Allied revenue came in at ₹515 crore, up 8% YoY, while distribution income was ₹159 crore, up 4% YoY, the broking firm said in a release.

Also Read: ICICI Securities Q1 results: Net profit falls 1% to ₹271 crore, revenue rises 18% YoY

On Friday, ICICI Securities share price ended 2.20% down at ₹630.80 apiece on BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!