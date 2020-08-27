Home >Companies >Company Results >ICRA net profit declines 17% to 17 crore in June quarter
ICRA net profit declines 17% to ₹17 crore in June quarter
ICRA net profit declines 17% to 17 crore in June quarter

ICRA net profit declines 17% to 17 crore in June quarter

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 10:57 PM IST PTI

Credit rating firm ICRA has reported a 17% fall in consolidated net profit to 17.04 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020

Credit rating firm ICRA has reported a 17% fall in consolidated net profit to 17.04 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company's net profit had stood at 20.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income also moderated to 80.79 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, from 88.69 crore a year ago, ICRA said in a regulatory filing.

The level of activity in the economy was significantly impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the first quarter of 2020-21, it said.

The rating agency also added that this along with less-than-expected pick-up in the economy in the second quarter due to partial lockdowns in some geographies have resulted in the agency's estimate of GDP contracting further to 9.5%, it said.

Based on the current assessment, this situation does not materially impact the company's capital and financial resources, ICRA said.

However, the actual impact of COVID-19 may differ from that estimated due to unforeseen circumstances, it said. The company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions and consequential impact on its financial statements, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of the Mumbai-Pune highway. The industrialization of what were fields about six decades ago began with the coming of automobile companies such as Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Force Motors. Photo: Mint<br /><br /> (Mint)

Highway traffic returns to 90% of pre-covid levels: ICRA

2 min read . 24 Aug 2020
FILE PHOTO: A man uses his smartphone next to the Xiaomi brand's store in central Kiev, Ukraine February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo (REUTERS)

Phone giant Xiaomi jumps to two-year high after better-than-expected profit

3 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, and a resulting muted travel demand, the number of passengers travelling by the airline fell by a massive 92% on an annual basis during the April-June period. Photo: Reuters

AirAsia India's loss in April-June quarter widens to 332 crore

2 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout