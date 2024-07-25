ICRA Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.88% YOY

ICRA Q1 Results Live : ICRA, the renowned company, announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 11.78% year-on-year, but the profit saw a decline of 11.88% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, ICRA experienced a decrease of 7.38% in revenue and a significant drop of 24.21% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and a rise of 17.64% year-on-year.
The operating income took a hit, declining by 30.66% sequentially and 2.59% year-on-year for ICRA.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹36.9, reflecting a decrease of 11.93% year-on-year.
ICRA's stock performance in the market showed a negative return of -3.3% in the last week, while it delivered a positive return of 4.36% in the last 6 months and 2.27% year-to-date.
Currently, ICRA holds a market capitalization of ₹5571.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹6386.56 and ₹4934.38 respectively.
Analysts covering ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, have a unanimous Sell rating, with 1 out of 1 analysts recommending to sell the stock.
The consensus recommendation for ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, also aligns with the analysts' sentiment to Sell the stock.
ICRA Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|114.82
|123.96
|-7.38%
|102.71
|+11.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.98
|60.24
|+7.87%
|55.24
|+17.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.71
|4.47
|-16.93%
|2.32
|+59.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.35
|78.58
|+6.06%
|70.41
|+18.37%
|Operating Income
|31.47
|45.38
|-30.66%
|32.3
|-2.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.21
|62.13
|-24.01%
|49.74
|-5.09%
|Net Income
|35.52
|46.87
|-24.21%
|40.31
|-11.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.9
|48.64
|-24.14%
|41.9
|-11.93%
