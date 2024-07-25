ICRA Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.88% YOY

ICRA Q1 Results Live : ICRA, the renowned company, announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 11.78% year-on-year, but the profit saw a decline of 11.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ICRA experienced a decrease of 7.38% in revenue and a significant drop of 24.21% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and a rise of 17.64% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, declining by 30.66% sequentially and 2.59% year-on-year for ICRA.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹36.9, reflecting a decrease of 11.93% year-on-year.

ICRA's stock performance in the market showed a negative return of -3.3% in the last week, while it delivered a positive return of 4.36% in the last 6 months and 2.27% year-to-date.

Currently, ICRA holds a market capitalization of ₹5571.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹6386.56 and ₹4934.38 respectively.

Analysts covering ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, have a unanimous Sell rating, with 1 out of 1 analysts recommending to sell the stock.

ICRA Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 114.82 123.96 -7.38% 102.71 +11.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.98 60.24 +7.87% 55.24 +17.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.71 4.47 -16.93% 2.32 +59.93% Total Operating Expense 83.35 78.58 +6.06% 70.41 +18.37% Operating Income 31.47 45.38 -30.66% 32.3 -2.59% Net Income Before Taxes 47.21 62.13 -24.01% 49.74 -5.09% Net Income 35.52 46.87 -24.21% 40.31 -11.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.9 48.64 -24.14% 41.9 -11.93%