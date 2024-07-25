Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICRA Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.88% YOY

ICRA Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.88% YOY

Livemint

ICRA Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.78% YoY & profit decreased by 11.88% YoY

ICRA Q1 Results Live

ICRA Q1 Results Live : ICRA, the renowned company, announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 11.78% year-on-year, but the profit saw a decline of 11.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ICRA experienced a decrease of 7.38% in revenue and a significant drop of 24.21% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and a rise of 17.64% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, declining by 30.66% sequentially and 2.59% year-on-year for ICRA.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 36.9, reflecting a decrease of 11.93% year-on-year.

ICRA's stock performance in the market showed a negative return of -3.3% in the last week, while it delivered a positive return of 4.36% in the last 6 months and 2.27% year-to-date.

Currently, ICRA holds a market capitalization of 5571.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 6386.56 and 4934.38 respectively.

Analysts covering ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, have a unanimous Sell rating, with 1 out of 1 analysts recommending to sell the stock.

The consensus recommendation for ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, also aligns with the analysts' sentiment to Sell the stock.

ICRA Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue114.82123.96-7.38%102.71+11.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.9860.24+7.87%55.24+17.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.714.47-16.93%2.32+59.93%
Total Operating Expense83.3578.58+6.06%70.41+18.37%
Operating Income31.4745.38-30.66%32.3-2.59%
Net Income Before Taxes47.2162.13-24.01%49.74-5.09%
Net Income35.5246.87-24.21%40.31-11.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.948.64-24.14%41.9-11.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.52Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹114.82Cr

