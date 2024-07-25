ICRA Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.88% YOY

ICRA Q1 Results Live : ICRA, the renowned company, announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 11.78% year-on-year, but the profit saw a decline of 11.88% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, ICRA experienced a decrease of 7.38% in revenue and a significant drop of 24.21% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 7.87% quarter-on-quarter and a rise of 17.64% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, declining by 30.66% sequentially and 2.59% year-on-year for ICRA.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹36.9, reflecting a decrease of 11.93% year-on-year.

ICRA's stock performance in the market showed a negative return of -3.3% in the last week, while it delivered a positive return of 4.36% in the last 6 months and 2.27% year-to-date.

Currently, ICRA holds a market capitalization of ₹5571.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹6386.56 and ₹4934.38 respectively.

Analysts covering ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, have a unanimous Sell rating, with 1 out of 1 analysts recommending to sell the stock.

The consensus recommendation for ICRA as of 25 Jul, 2024, also aligns with the analysts' sentiment to Sell the stock.

ICRA Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 114.82 123.96 -7.38% 102.71 +11.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.98 60.24 +7.87% 55.24 +17.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.71 4.47 -16.93% 2.32 +59.93% Total Operating Expense 83.35 78.58 +6.06% 70.41 +18.37% Operating Income 31.47 45.38 -30.66% 32.3 -2.59% Net Income Before Taxes 47.21 62.13 -24.01% 49.74 -5.09% Net Income 35.52 46.87 -24.21% 40.31 -11.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.9 48.64 -24.14% 41.9 -11.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.52Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹114.82Cr

