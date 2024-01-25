ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.32% YOY

ICRA declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.21% & the profit decreased by 17.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.29% and the profit increased by 1.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.63% q-o-q & increased by 25.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 21.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹33.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.32% Y-o-Y.

ICRA has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 3.15% return in last 6 months and -2.04% YTD return.

Currently the ICRA has a market cap of ₹5389.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6249 & ₹4205.91 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

ICRA Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 114.59 104.85 +9.29% 103.04 +11.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.97 57.92 +15.63% 53.4 +25.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.84 2.84 +35.22% 2.69 +42.45% Total Operating Expense 88.18 73.64 +19.75% 69.48 +26.91% Operating Income 26.4 31.21 -15.41% 33.55 -21.31% Net Income Before Taxes 40.73 47.27 -13.84% 47.89 -14.96% Net Income 32.15 31.77 +1.2% 38.88 -17.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.42 33.03 +1.18% 40.42 -17.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹114.59Cr

