Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.32% YOY

ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.32% YOY

Livemint

ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.21% YoY & profit decreased by 17.32% YoY

ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live

ICRA declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.21% & the profit decreased by 17.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.29% and the profit increased by 1.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.63% q-o-q & increased by 25.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 21.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 33.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.32% Y-o-Y.

ICRA has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 3.15% return in last 6 months and -2.04% YTD return.

Currently the ICRA has a market cap of 5389.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6249 & 4205.91 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

ICRA Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue114.59104.85+9.29%103.04+11.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.9757.92+15.63%53.4+25.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.842.84+35.22%2.69+42.45%
Total Operating Expense88.1873.64+19.75%69.48+26.91%
Operating Income26.431.21-15.41%33.55-21.31%
Net Income Before Taxes40.7347.27-13.84%47.89-14.96%
Net Income32.1531.77+1.2%38.88-17.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.4233.03+1.18%40.42-17.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹114.59Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.