ICRA Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 17.32% YOY

ICRA declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.21% & the profit decreased by 17.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.29% and the profit increased by 1.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.63% q-o-q & increased by 25.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 21.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹33.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.32% Y-o-Y.
ICRA has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 3.15% return in last 6 months and -2.04% YTD return.
Currently the ICRA has a market cap of ₹5389.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6249 & ₹4205.91 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.
ICRA Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|114.59
|104.85
|+9.29%
|103.04
|+11.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.97
|57.92
|+15.63%
|53.4
|+25.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.84
|2.84
|+35.22%
|2.69
|+42.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|88.18
|73.64
|+19.75%
|69.48
|+26.91%
|Operating Income
|26.4
|31.21
|-15.41%
|33.55
|-21.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.73
|47.27
|-13.84%
|47.89
|-14.96%
|Net Income
|32.15
|31.77
|+1.2%
|38.88
|-17.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.42
|33.03
|+1.18%
|40.42
|-17.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹114.59Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!