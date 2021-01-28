IDBI Bank back in black in Q3FY21, posts net profit of 378 cr

IDBI Bank back in black in Q3FY21, posts net profit of ₹378 cr1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 04:17 PM IST
Net interest income for Q3FY21 improved by 18% to ₹1,810 crore
IDBI Bank on Thursday reported net profit of ₹378 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. The lender posted net loss of ₹5,763 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (NII) for Q3FY21 improved by 18% to ₹1,810 crore as against ₹1,532 crore for Q3FY20.
Gross NPA ratio improved to 23.52% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 28.72% as on 31 December, 2019 and 25.08% as on 30 September, 2020.
·Net NPA ratio improved to 1.94% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 5.25% as on 31 December, 2019 and 2.67% as on 30 September, 2020.
Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 97.08% as on 31 December, 2020 from 92.41% as on 31 December, 2019 and 95.96% as on 30 September, 2020.
On Thursday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 1.8% higher at ₹28.
