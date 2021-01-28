Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >IDBI Bank back in black in Q3FY21, posts net profit of 378 cr
IDBI Bank's asset quality improves in Q3FY21

IDBI Bank back in black in Q3FY21, posts net profit of 378 cr

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net interest income for Q3FY21 improved by 18% to 1,810 crore

IDBI Bank on Thursday reported net profit of 378 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. The lender posted net loss of 5,763 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) for Q3FY21 improved by 18% to 1,810 crore as against 1,532 crore for Q3FY20.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 23.52% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 28.72% as on 31 December, 2019 and 25.08% as on 30 September, 2020.

·Net NPA ratio improved to 1.94% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 5.25% as on 31 December, 2019 and 2.67% as on 30 September, 2020.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 97.08% as on 31 December, 2020 from 92.41% as on 31 December, 2019 and 95.96% as on 30 September, 2020.

On Thursday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 1.8% higher at 28.

