IDBI Bank back in black in Q3FY21, posts net profit of 378 cr

Net interest income for Q3FY21 improved by 18% to ₹1,810 crore

IDBI Bank on Thursday reported net profit of ₹378 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. The lender posted net loss of ₹5,763 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 23.52% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 28.72% as on 31 December, 2019 and 25.08% as on 30 September, 2020.

Net NPA ratio improved to 1.94% as on 31 December, 2020 as against 5.25% as on 31 December, 2019 and 2.67% as on 30 September, 2020.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 97.08% as on 31 December, 2020 from 92.41% as on 31 December, 2019 and 95.96% as on 30 September, 2020.

On Thursday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 1.8% higher at ₹28.

