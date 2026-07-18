IDBI Bank Q1FY27 results today: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115 crore, business grows 15% YoY — Here's all we know

IDBI Bank released its Q1FY27 earnings today, reporting net profit of ₹2,115 crore, up 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5% year-on-year (YoY), as against profit of ₹2,007 crore recorded in Q1FY26. Operating profit stood at ₹2,168 crore, it said.
The bank saw net interest income (NII) grew 10% to ₹3,486 crore, compared to ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26, according to its filing with the exchanges today. The bank's board of directors met today and approved financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Further, total business is up 15% YoY at ₹5,84,725 crore, where net deposits are up 10% YoY to ₹3,25,757 crore as on 30 June 2026 against ₹2,96,782 crore for the same period last year. Net advances also grew by 22% YoY to stand at ₹2,58,968 crore against ₹2,11,907 crore the previous year.
Quick answers to key questions
IDBI Bank reported a net profit of ₹2,115 crore for Q1FY27, which is a 5% increase year-on-year.
In Q1FY27, IDBI Bank's net interest income grew by 10% to ₹3,486 crore compared to ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26.
IDBI Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to 2.30% from 2.93% the previous year due to improved asset quality management.
IDBI Bank's Credit Deposit Ratio improved to 79.50% in Q1FY27, an increase of 810 bps year-on-year, while deposits were up 10% year-on-year.
While IDBI Bank saw a 5% increase in net profit, other banks like ICICI Bank and Yes Bank reported greater growths of 16% and 33.7% respectively.
CASA (Current Account Savings Account) stood at ₹1,42,162 crore, up by 7% from ₹1,32,467 crore the previous year. The bank informed that CASA ratio stood at 43.64% as on 30 June 2026.
The filing with the stock exchanges on 18 July noted that the lender's gross NPAs have improved to 2.30% compared to 2.93% the previous year and 2.32% in March 2026. This is a reduction by 63 bps YoY. Meanwhile net NPAs are down to 0.16% as against 0.21% last year, reduction by 5 bps YoY.
The release added that Provision Coverage Ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 99.31% — notably, PCR has been consistently above 99% since September 2023, according to the bank.
Further, Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 1.89%, showing growth of 14 bps QoQ and CRAR stood at 26.92%, improved by 153 bps YoY and 27 bps QoQ. The bank's Credit Deposit Ratio stood at 79.50%, improved by 810 bps YoY and 644 bps QoQ.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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