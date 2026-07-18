IDBI Bank Q1FY27 results today: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115 crore, business grows 15% YoY — Here's all we know

IDBI Bank released its Q1FY27 earnings today, reporting net profit of ₹2,115 crore, up 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5% year-on-year (YoY), as against profit of ₹2,007 crore recorded in Q1FY26. Operating profit stood at ₹2,168 crore, it said.

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The bank saw net interest income (NII) grew 10% to ₹3,486 crore, compared to ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26, according to its filing with the exchanges today. The bank's board of directors met today and approved financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Business up 10% compared to previous year Further, total business is up 15% YoY at ₹5,84,725 crore, where net deposits are up 10% YoY to ₹3,25,757 crore as on 30 June 2026 against ₹2,96,782 crore for the same period last year. Net advances also grew by 22% YoY to stand at ₹2,58,968 crore against ₹2,11,907 crore the previous year.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was IDBI Bank's net profit in Q1FY27? ⌵ IDBI Bank reported a net profit of ₹2,115 crore for Q1FY27, which is a 5% increase year-on-year. 2 How much did IDBI Bank's net interest income grow in Q1FY27? ⌵ In Q1FY27, IDBI Bank's net interest income grew by 10% to ₹3,486 crore compared to ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26. 3 Why did IDBI Bank's gross NPAs decrease in Q1FY27? ⌵ IDBI Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to 2.30% from 2.93% the previous year due to improved asset quality management. 4 What improvements did IDBI Bank achieve in its credit and deposit ratios? ⌵ IDBI Bank's Credit Deposit Ratio improved to 79.50% in Q1FY27, an increase of 810 bps year-on-year, while deposits were up 10% year-on-year. 5 How does IDBI Bank's performance compare to other banks in Q1FY27? ⌵ While IDBI Bank saw a 5% increase in net profit, other banks like ICICI Bank and Yes Bank reported greater growths of 16% and 33.7% respectively.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) stood at ₹1,42,162 crore, up by 7% from ₹1,32,467 crore the previous year. The bank informed that CASA ratio stood at 43.64% as on 30 June 2026.

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Gross NPAs down to 2,30%, net NPAs see reduction The filing with the stock exchanges on 18 July noted that the lender's gross NPAs have improved to 2.30% compared to 2.93% the previous year and 2.32% in March 2026. This is a reduction by 63 bps YoY. Meanwhile net NPAs are down to 0.16% as against 0.21% last year, reduction by 5 bps YoY.

The release added that Provision Coverage Ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 99.31% — notably, PCR has been consistently above 99% since September 2023, according to the bank.

Further, Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 1.89%, showing growth of 14 bps QoQ and CRAR stood at 26.92%, improved by 153 bps YoY and 27 bps QoQ. The bank's Credit Deposit Ratio stood at 79.50%, improved by 810 bps YoY and 644 bps QoQ.

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IDBI Bank — Significant developments in quarter According to the statement, the Finance Ministry in May recognised IDBI Bank as the “APY Annual Award of Ultimate Achiever” for its achievement in meeting the annual Atal Pension Yojana (APY) enrolment targets for FY26.

The bank added that it launched “IDBI Innovate 2026”, a nationwide hackathon “aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating digital transformation within the banking ecosystem”, inviting start-ups, fintech companies, developers, and innovators across India to develop technology-driven solutions for real world banking challenges.

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The bank “seeks to leverage emerging technologies and innovative thinking to enhance customer experience, strengthen operational efficiency, and support the future-ready transformation of banking services”, it added.

Further, it added that IDBI Bank was recognised for its artificial intelligence (AI) enabled i Netra system at the “Internal Audit Excellence Awards 2026”. The tool is used to strengthen internal audit processes. The bank said it is committed to “leveraging advanced technology to enhance audit effectiveness, improve risk oversight, and set new benchmarks in innovation-driven internal audit”. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn