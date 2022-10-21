IDBI Bank garners 46% rise in Q2 PAT at 828 cr, asset quality improves

IDBI Bank posted a 46.02% growth in net profit to ₹828.09 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) compared to ₹567.12 crore in the same period last year. The Q2 PAT jumped by at least 9.5% from ₹756.36 crore in Q1 of this fiscal. The bank's asset quality improved in the quarter under review, while net advances posted a double-digit growth however deposits witnessed a gradual rise.

