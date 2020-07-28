NEW DELHI :
IDBI Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹144.43 crore for June quarter of 2020-21 financial year.
The private sector bank posted a net loss of ₹3,800.84 crore for April-June 2019-20. In the preceding March quarter, the bank logged a profit of ₹135.39 crore.
Total income fell slightly to ₹5,901.02 crore in April-June 2020-21 from ₹5,923.93 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
In March quarter, the income was ₹6,924.94 crore.
The bank's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 26.81% of the gross advances as at June 30, 2020 from 29.12 % by June 2019.
Net NPAs or bad loans came down to 3.55% from 8.02%.
The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at ₹888.05 crore in June quarter, down substantially from ₹6,332.05 crore in the year-ago period.
On a consolidated basis, the bank had a net profit of ₹159.14 crore in June 2020 quarter. It reported a loss of ₹3,821.26 crore for the year-ago period.
The consolidated income rose a tad to ₹5,955.17 crore from ₹5,927.76 crore.
IDBI Bank stock closed at ₹38.70 on BSE, up 4.88 per cent from the previous close.
