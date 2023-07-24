Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit soars 62% to 1,224 crore; NII up 61% YoY; asset quality improves

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit soars 62% to 1,224 crore; NII up 61% YoY; asset quality improves

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:11 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • IDBI Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter witnessed an on-year growth of 178 bps to 5.80% from 4.02% in Q1FY23.

IDBI Bank's operating profit for the quarter jumped 47% to 3,018.72 crore from 2,051.81 crore reported in the same period last year.

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a sharp growth of 61.9% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at 1,224.2 crore as compared to 756.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a sharp growth of 61.9% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at 1,224.2 crore as compared to 756.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) during the first quarter of FY24 increased 60.7% to 3,997.6 crore from 2,487.5 crore, YoY.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) during the first quarter of FY24 increased 60.7% to 3,997.6 crore from 2,487.5 crore, YoY.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

IDBI Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter witnessed an on-year growth of 178 bps to 5.80% from 4.02% in Q1FY23.

Operating profit for the quarter jumped 47% to 3,018.72 crore from 2,051.81 crore reported in the same period last year.

Provisions during the quarter rose 24% YoY to 1,190.43 crore. The provisions for non-performing assets were at 581.35 crore.

Also Read: Canara Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to 3,534.8 crore; asset quality improves

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio in Q1FY24 was at 5.05%, down from 6.38% in the March quarter. Net NPA ratio also fell to 0.44% from 0.92%, QoQ.

On absolute basis, Gross NPA at the end of June 2023 quarter decreased to 8,762.51 crore from 10,969.29 crore in the previous quarter, while Net NPA declined to 730.60 crore from 1,494.74 crore, sequentially.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) improved to 98.99% as on June 30, 2023, from 97.78% as on June 30, 2022.

IDBI Bank Q1 CASA increased to 1,28,870 crore and CASA ratio stood at 52.61% as on June 30, 2023. As on June 30, 2022, total CASA and CASA ratio stood at 1,25,356 crore and 55.65% respectively.

Also Read: PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Net profit surges 47.8% on year to 347.32 crore

Net advances grew by 20% YoY to 1,65,403 crore as on June 30, 2023 as against 1,38,223 crore as on June 30, 2022.

Cost of Funds stood at 4.40% during the quarter as compared to 3.61%, YoY.

Tier 1 capital improved to 17.93% as on June 30, 2023 as against 17.13% as on June 30, 2022.

At 3:10 pm, the shares of IDBI Bank were trading 1.55% higher at 58.33 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q1 results here

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.