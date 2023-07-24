IDBI Bank on Monday reported a sharp growth of 61.9% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at ₹1,224.2 crore as compared to ₹756.4 crore in the same quarter last year.
The lender’s net interest income (NII) during the first quarter of FY24 increased 60.7% to ₹3,997.6 crore from ₹2,487.5 crore, YoY.
IDBI Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter witnessed an on-year growth of 178 bps to 5.80% from 4.02% in Q1FY23.
Operating profit for the quarter jumped 47% to ₹3,018.72 crore from ₹2,051.81 crore reported in the same period last year.
Provisions during the quarter rose 24% YoY to ₹1,190.43 crore. The provisions for non-performing assets were at ₹581.35 crore.
Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio in Q1FY24 was at 5.05%, down from 6.38% in the March quarter. Net NPA ratio also fell to 0.44% from 0.92%, QoQ.
On absolute basis, Gross NPA at the end of June 2023 quarter decreased to ₹8,762.51 crore from ₹10,969.29 crore in the previous quarter, while Net NPA declined to ₹730.60 crore from ₹1,494.74 crore, sequentially.
Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) improved to 98.99% as on June 30, 2023, from 97.78% as on June 30, 2022.
IDBI Bank Q1 CASA increased to ₹1,28,870 crore and CASA ratio stood at 52.61% as on June 30, 2023. As on June 30, 2022, total CASA and CASA ratio stood at ₹1,25,356 crore and 55.65% respectively.
Net advances grew by 20% YoY to ₹1,65,403 crore as on June 30, 2023 as against ₹1,38,223 crore as on June 30, 2022.
Cost of Funds stood at 4.40% during the quarter as compared to 3.61%, YoY.
Tier 1 capital improved to 17.93% as on June 30, 2023 as against 17.13% as on June 30, 2022.
At 3:10 pm, the shares of IDBI Bank were trading 1.55% higher at ₹58.33 apiece on the BSE.
