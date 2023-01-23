IDBI Bank Q3 profit surges 60% to all-time high of ₹927 crore, NII up 23%1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, came in at ₹2,925 crore for the December quarter.
IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 60 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹927 crore for the December 2022 quarter as asset quality improved . This is against a net profit of ₹578 crore in the year-ago period, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
