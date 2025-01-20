IDBI Bank Q3 result: Banking major IDBI Bank, on Monday, January 20, reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,908.27 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The profit figure was nearly 31 per cent up against a profit of ₹1,458.18 crore earned in the corresponding quarter last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the lender's profit rose nearly 4 per cent. In Q3FY25, the company's profit was ₹1,836.45 crore.
The company's total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹8,564.92 crore against ₹7,514.27 crore year-on-year (YoY) and ₹8,754.54 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
More to come…
