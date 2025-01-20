IDBI Bank Q3 result: Profit jumps 31% YoY; net NPA drops sequentially

IDBI Bank Q3 result: IDBI Bank reported a standalone net profit of 1,908.27 crore for Q3FY25, marking a 31% increase from 1,458.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated20 Jan 2025, 03:06 PM IST
IDBI Bank Q3 result: Profit jumps 31% YoY; net NPA drops sequentially(Agencies)

IDBI Bank Q3 result: Banking major IDBI Bank, on Monday, January 20, reported a standalone net profit of 1,908.27 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The profit figure was nearly 31 per cent up against a profit of 1,458.18 crore earned in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the lender's profit rose nearly 4 per cent. In Q3FY25, the company's profit was 1,836.45 crore.

The company's total income during the quarter under review stood at 8,564.92 crore against 7,514.27 crore year-on-year (YoY) and 8,754.54 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

More to come…

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 03:06 PM IST
