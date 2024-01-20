IDBI Bank Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 57.3% YoY to ₹1,458 crore; NII grows 17.4%
IDBI Bank released its Q3FY24 numbers today, reporting a 57.3% YoY improvement in its standalone net profit to ₹1,458 crore. The pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) of the bank reached ₹2,326 crore for the December 2023 quarter.
Shares of IDBI Bank jumped nearly 12% in today's afternoon trade, reaching ₹78 apiece following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 numbers.
