Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDBI Bank Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 57.3% YoY to 1,458 crore; NII grows 17.4%

IDBI Bank Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 57.3% YoY to 1,458 crore; NII grows 17.4%

A Ksheerasagar

IDBI Bank released its Q3FY24 numbers today, reporting a 57.3% YoY improvement in its standalone net profit to 1,458 crore. The pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) of the bank reached 2,326 crore for the December 2023 quarter.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.69% in Q3 FY24 as against 13.82% in Q3 FY23.

Shares of IDBI Bank jumped nearly 12% in today's afternoon trade, reaching 78 apiece following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 numbers.

The bank reported a robust performance in all key parameters. It reported a 57% YoY jump in its standalone net profit to 1,458 crore. In the same period last year, the bank reported a net profit of 927.27 crore. Seeing sequentially, the net profit improved by 10.91% as the bank in Q2FY24 recorded a net profit of 1,323.27 crore.

The bank's net interest income during the reporting quarter jumped to 3,434 crore, a 17.40% improvement compared to NII of 2,925 crore. In the preceding quarter, the bank reported an NII of 3,066 crore. The net interest margin of the bank came in at 4.72% in Q3, an improvement of 13 basis points YoY.

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY24 results: Net profit jumps 6.75%, total income rises 31% YoY

The bank saw a rise in its other income to 973.41 crore in Q3, a 13.60% surge compared to 856.87 crore. The rise in employee costs pushed the bank's operating expenses to 2,326.55 crore from 2,051 crore in Q3FY23.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) of the bank reached 2,326 crore for the December 2023 quarter, showing a growth of 13.4% compared to the PPoP of 2,051 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The bank's provisions came down to 320 crore from 784 crore in Q3 FY23. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 99.17% in Q3FY24 from 97.98% as on December 31, 2022

Also Read: IREDA Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 67.15% on year to 335.5 crore, revenue up 44%

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.69% in Q3 FY24 as against 13.82% in Q3 FY23. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.34% in Q3 FY24 from 1.08% in Q3 FY23.

The bank's net advances grew by 18% YoY to 1,75,001 crore during the quarter as against 1,48,384 crore in Q3FY23. Its total deposits grew by 11% YoY to 2,58,525 crore in Q3FY24 as against 2,32,671 crore in Q3FY23.

At 02:45 pm, the bank shares were trading with a gain of 10.56% at 77 apiece.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.