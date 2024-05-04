Active Stocks
IDBI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 43% to ₹1,628 crore, NII up 12%; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

IDBI Bank Q4 Results: The private sector lender's net profit rose 43.7 per cent in the March quarter to ₹1,628.5 crore, compared to ₹1,133.4 crore in the year-ago period

IDBI Bank branch, K G Marg, New Delhi; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint Premium
IDBI Bank branch, K G Marg, New Delhi; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

IDBI Bank Q4 Results: IDBI Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, May 4, reporting a rise of 43.7 per cent in net profit at 1,628.5 crore, compared to 1,133.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)--the difference between interest earned nd interet paid-- in the March quarter rose 12.4 per cent to 3,687.9 crore, compared to 3,279.6 crore in the year-ago period.

 

 

 

 

More to come 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita Prasad
Published: 04 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST
