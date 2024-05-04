IDBI Bank Q4 Results : IDBI Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, May 4, reporting a rise of 43.7 per cent in net profit at ₹1,628.5 crore, compared to ₹1,133.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)--the difference between interest earned nd interet paid-- in the March quarter rose 12.4 per cent to ₹3,687.9 crore, compared to ₹3,279.6 crore in the year-ago period.

More to come

