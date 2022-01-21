IDBI Bank reports 53% rise in net profit to 578 crore

IDBI Bank reports 53% rise in net profit to ₹578 crore2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
Mumbai: Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of ₹578 crore for the three months to December, up 53% from the same period last year owing to higher net interest income and lower provisions.
The Life Insurance Corporation-promoted bank’s net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and expended – stood at ₹2,383 crore at the end of the December quarter, up 31% from the same period of FY21. Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, was at 3.88%, 101 basis points (bps) higher on a y-o-y basis and 86 bps higher sequentially.
As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 20.56%, a decline of 296 bps y-o-y. Its net NPAs were at 1.7% in the December quarter, compared to 1.94% in the same quarter of the last financial year.
“When we were under the prompt corrective action (PCA) and even after that for over a year, there was a de-growth in corporate advances. For the first time during the quarter, we have shown y-o-y growth in mid-corporate advances which has been our focus area," said Rakesh Sharma, chief executive, IDBI Bank.
The bank’s focus will be on the mid-corporate segment, where it will take slightly smaller exposure on good companies. “Going forward, our focus will be to grow quality advances to show reasonable, sustainable and calibrated growth so that we are able to show improved performance," said Sharma.
IDBI Bank’s gross advances were up 4.8% y-o-y to ₹1.67 trillion as on 31 December. The ratio of corporate to retail loans stood at 37:63 as on 31 December 2021, as against 40:60 as on 31 December 2020. The bank’s total deposits were down 0.8% y-o-y to ₹2.22 trillion at the end of Q3 FY22. Current and savings account (Casa) increased to ₹1.21 trillion as on 31 December 2021 as against ₹1.09 trillion on 31 December 2020, showing a y-o-y growth of 11%. The share of Casa in total deposits improved to 54.69%, as against 48.97% in the same period last year.
Shares of IDBI Bank closed at ₹48.7 on the BSE on Friday, down 3.66% from its previous close.
