IDBI Bank reports 53% rise in net profit to 578 crore

IDBI Bank’s gross advances were up 4.8% y-o-y to ₹1.67 trillion as on 31 December. The ratio of corporate to retail loans stood at 37:63 as on 31 December 2021, as against 40:60 as on 31 December 2020. The bank’s total deposits were down 0.8% y-o-y to ₹2.22 trillion at the end of Q3 FY22. Current and savings account (Casa) increased to ₹1.21 trillion as on 31 December 2021 as against ₹1.09 trillion on 31 December 2020, showing a y-o-y growth of 11%. The share of Casa in total deposits improved to 54.69%, as against 48.97% in the same period last year.

