Ideaforge Technology Q3 Results 2025:Ideaforge Technology declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline saw a drastic decrease of 80.63% year-on-year, culminating in a net loss of ₹24.02 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹14.8 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ideaforge's revenue also declined by 52.53%, indicating ongoing challenges in the market. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 6.43% quarter-on-quarter, though they increased by 31.01% year-on-year, highlighting cost pressures.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 8.2% compared to the last quarter and plummeted by 279.3% year-on-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-5.56, reflecting a decrease of 261.16% year-on-year.

Investor sentiment has been impacted, with Ideaforge Technology delivering returns of -15.81% in the last week, -36.6% over the past six months, and -18.4% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹2072.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹886 and a low of ₹471.4.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of the one analyst covering Ideaforge Technology, a strong buy rating has been given, indicating some level of optimism amidst the current challenges. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to strong buy.

Ideaforge Technology Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.61 37.1 -52.53% 90.9 -80.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.8 13.68 -6.43% 9.77 +31.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.47 7.22 +3.46% 5.67 +31.75% Total Operating Expense 42.56 60.15 -29.24% 76.99 -44.72% Operating Income -24.94 -23.05 -8.2% 13.91 -279.3% Net Income Before Taxes -20.28 -18 -12.67% 20.15 -200.65% Net Income -24.02 -13.73 -74.95% 14.8 -262.3% Diluted Normalized EPS -5.56 -3.18 -74.84% 3.45 -261.16%