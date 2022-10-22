IDFC First Bank garners whopping 266% yoy growth in Q2 PAT to 556 cr

The MD said, "Our profit after tax has grown consistently for the 5th consecutive quarter, reflecting the resilience of our franchise. I am happy to share that we have posted the highest-ever profit in the history of the Bank this quarter at ₹556 crore, driven by strong growth in core operating income. We are confident of sustaining this trend as the new lines of businesses launched, such as cash management, wealth management, FASTag, and credit cards, are at the start of the journey and have immense potential going forward."