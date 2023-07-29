IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹765 crore; asset quality improves2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:36 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: The net interest income of the bank grew 36% from ₹2,751 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,745 crore in Q1FY24
IDFC First Bank released its Q1 results on Saturday a reported a net consolidated profit of ₹765 crore, 61% up from ₹474 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The net interest income of the bank grew 36% from Rs. 2,751 crore in Q1FY23 to Rs. 3,745 crore in Q1FY24.
