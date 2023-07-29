“We are happy to state that we have registered a profit of Rs. 765 crore in Q1-FY24, representing a growth of 61% over PAT of Rs. 474 crore in Q1 FY 23. During the last four years, we underwent some transformational changes at our Bank. During this period, we got terrific support from all of our shareholders and customers, and we thank you all for the same. We are confident of improving our performance from here on," the top official added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}