IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: IDFC First Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 18.4 per cent in net profit at ₹715 crore, compared to ₹604.6 crore in the year-ago period. The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 30.5 per cent to ₹4,286.6 crore, compared to ₹3,284.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank registered a growth of 37 per cent in net profit at ₹2,232 crore in the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, compared to ₹1,635 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest margin (gross of IBPC and sell-down) was 6.42 per cent in the December quarter, compared to 6.13 per cent in the same period last year.

The core operating profit (pre provision operating profit excluding trading gains) grew by 24 per cent year-on-year from Rs. 1,225 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions increased 45 per cent YOY from Rs. 450 crore in the December quarter to Rs. 655 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank's gross non-performing assets NPA (GNPA) of the bank has improved to 2.04 per cent as of December 31, 2023 from 2.96 per cent of December 31, 2022. The net NPA of the bank has improved to 0.68 per cent as of December 31, 2023 from 1.03 per cent of December 31, 2022.

The capital adequacy of the bank was strong at 16.73 per cent with CET-1 ratio at 13.95 per cent as on December 31, 2023. The bank raised fresh equity capital of Rs. 3,000 crore in the first week of October 2023. Average LCR was strong at 121% for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023.

“Our asset quality continues to improve. On the retail, rural & SME business, which is a significant part of our business, the gross NPA and net NPA continue to remain low and are at 1.45 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively as of 31st December 2023,'' said V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’At the time of the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, the bank provided Guidance 1.0. As of 31st December 2023, IDFC FIRST Bank has completed exactly 5 years post the merger and hence we are providing Guidance 2.0 (FY 24-29), with greater visibility as compared to the visibility we had at time of providing Guidance 1.0. We are likely to meet most targets under Guidance 1.0,'' added Vaidyanathan.

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!