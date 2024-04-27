Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Profit plunges 9.8% to 734 crore, NII rises 24% YoY
IDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Profit plunges 9.8% to ₹734 crore, NII rises 24% YoY

Saurav Mukherjee

  • Apart from this, the NII grew 24 percent at 4,469 crore in Q4FY24, compared to 3,597 crore in Q4FY24.

Private lender IDFC First Bank on 27 April announced the quarterly results for March quarter of FY 2024. The bank reported a decline in profit by 9.8 percent at 734 crore for Q4FY24, compared to 802 crore a year ago.

Apart from this, the NII grew 24 percent at 4,469 crore in Q4FY24, compared to 3,597 crore in Q4FY24.

More to come soon.

Saurav Mukherjee

