IDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Profit plunges 9.8% to ₹734 crore, NII rises 24% YoY
Private lender IDFC First Bank on 27 April announced the quarterly results for March quarter of FY 2024. The bank reported a decline in profit by 9.8 percent at ₹734 crore for Q4FY24, compared to ₹802 crore a year ago.
Apart from this, the NII grew 24 percent at ₹4,469 crore in Q4FY24, compared to ₹3,597 crore in Q4FY24.
More to come soon.
