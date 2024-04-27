Private lender IDFC First Bank on 27 April announced the quarterly results for March quarter of FY 2024. The bank reported a decline in profit by 9.8 percent at ₹734 crore for Q4FY24, compared to ₹802 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the NII grew 24 percent at ₹4,469 crore in Q4FY24, compared to ₹3,597 crore in Q4FY24.

