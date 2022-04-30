IDFC First Bank's net profit surges 168% YoY in March quarter

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The core interest income or net interest income (NII) grew by 36% YoY to ₹2,669 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to ₹1,960 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.
Net interest margin improved to 6.27% during the fourth quarter from 5.9% in the previous quarter.
Other income which includes fees and commission during the quarter rose by 40% to ₹841 crore from ₹600 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The bank’s asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans reduced to 3.7% of the gross advances as of March 31, 2020 as against 3.96% by the same period a year ago.
Similarly, the net NPA improved to 1.53% during the fourth quarter from 1.74% in the third quarter of previous fiscal.
During the quarter the bank set aside lower funds with provisions falling by 36% YoY to Rs. 369 crore as compared to Rs. 580 crore in Q4-FY21.
Operating expense grew 24% YoY at ₹2,674 crore for Q4 FY22 as compared to ₹2,156 crore for Q4 FY21 on account of increased business, said the bank in a regulatory filing.
Deposits rose by 13% year on year to ₹93,214 crore. Loan book grew by 13% driven by retail loans which saw a growth of 28% YoY to Rs. 83,740 crore at the end of 31 March 2022.
“For the first three years after merger, we grew the retail deposits base (3 year CAGR of 72%), and slowed down the loan growth (3 year CAGR only 6%) to strengthen the foundation. Now that our CASA is ~50%, we can comfortably grow our loan book between 20- 25% compounded for the next three years. This will give us strong operating leverage and growth and profitability. Our capital adequacy is strong at 16.74%," said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank