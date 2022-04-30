IDFC First Bank's net profit surges 168% YoY in March quarter

“For the first three years after merger, we grew the retail deposits base (3 year CAGR of 72%), and slowed down the loan growth (3 year CAGR only 6%) to strengthen the foundation. Now that our CASA is ~50%, we can comfortably grow our loan book between 20- 25% compounded for the next three years. This will give us strong operating leverage and growth and profitability. Our capital adequacy is strong at 16.74%," said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank