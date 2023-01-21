IDFC First Bank declares PAT growth of 115% YoY, asset quality improves in Q3

IDFC First Bank declares PAT growth of 115% YoY, asset quality improves in Q34 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- IDFC First Bank has declared its Q3FY23 results today and the lender said that it continues to deliver a strong performance on all fronts including profitability, customer deposits, funded asset, capital adequacy, asset quality and net NPA.
IDFC First Bank has declared its Q3FY23 results today and the lender said that it continues to deliver a strong performance on all fronts including profitability, customer deposits, funded asset, capital adequacy, asset quality and net NPA. The bank's net profit for the third quarter of FY23 climbed by 115% YoY, from Rs. 281 crore in Q3-FY22 to Rs. 605 crore in Q3-FY23, as a result of robust growth in core operating income. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 27% YOY from Rs. 2,580 crore in Q3-FY22 to Rs. 3,285 crore in Q3-FY23 and Core Operating Income (NII plus Fees, excluding trading gains) grew 32% from Rs. 3,324 crore in Q3-FY22 to Rs. 4,402 crore in Q3-FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×