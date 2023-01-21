IDFC First Bank declares PAT growth of 115% YoY, asset quality improves in Q3

“We are happy to share that our asset quality continues to remain strong. On the retail side, where our Bank particularly specializes in, the Gross NPA has come down to 1.87% and the Net NPA has come down to 0.70%, against the guidance of GNPA and Net NPA of 2.0% and 1.0% respectively. Even at the overall bank level, both the Gross and Net NPA improved to 2.96% and 1.03% respectively from 3.96% and 1.74% last year same time. We are confident that our improvement trend would continue going forward as the issues on legacy wholesale book, especially in infrastructure finance, are addressed and the book continue to run down," said Mr. V Vaidyanathan.