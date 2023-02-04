IDFC Ltd posts 1392% net profit growth in Q3, Board declares dividend of ₹11
With a market valuation of ₹14,175.86 Cr, IDFC Ltd. is a mid-size business that operates in the financial services industry. The company has announced its Q3 earnings and a dividend of Rs. 11 per share. IDFC is a significant financial organisation in India, offering services such as infrastructure financing, infrastructure development, investment banking, and much more.
