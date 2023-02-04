IDFC Ltd posts 1392% net profit growth in Q3, Board declares dividend of 11

IDFC has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors “has considered and declared a Special Interim Dividend of 110% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share of the Company. Total amount of dividend payout would be appx. Rs. 1,760/- crores. Please note that the Special Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on February 13, 2023, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Special Interim Dividend."