comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:40:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,485.45 0.58%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDFC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 51% to 21.6 crore, revenue down 43% to 33 crore
Back Back

IDFC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 51% to ₹21.6 crore, revenue down 43% to ₹33 crore

 Livemint

IDFC Q2 Results: The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹33.17 crore, registering a drop of 43 per cent, compared to ₹57.94 crore in the year-ago period.

IDFC reported a net profit of ₹21 crore in the September quarter (Pixabay)Premium
IDFC reported a net profit of 21 crore in the September quarter (Pixabay)

IDFC Q2 Results: IDFC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a decline of 51 per cent in net profit at 21.65 crore, compared to 44.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 33.17 crore, registering a drop of 43 per cent, compared to 57.94 crore in the year-ago period.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 03:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App