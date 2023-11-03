IDFC Q2 Results: IDFC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a decline of 51 per cent in net profit at ₹21.65 crore, compared to ₹44.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹33.17 crore, registering a drop of 43 per cent, compared to ₹57.94 crore in the year-ago period.