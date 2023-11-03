Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDFC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 51% to 21.6 crore, revenue down 43% to 33 crore

IDFC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 51% to 21.6 crore, revenue down 43% to 33 crore

Livemint

  • IDFC Q2 Results: The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 33.17 crore, registering a drop of 43 per cent, compared to 57.94 crore in the year-ago period.

IDFC reported a net profit of 21 crore in the September quarter

IDFC Q2 Results: IDFC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a decline of 51 per cent in net profit at 21.65 crore, compared to 44.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at 33.17 crore, registering a drop of 43 per cent, compared to 57.94 crore in the year-ago period.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 03:37 PM IST
