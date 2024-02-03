IDFC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.79% YOY

IDFC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 86.31% & the profit decreased by 22.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.62% and the profit decreased by 6.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.69% q-o-q & increased by 47.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 61.51% q-o-q & decreased by 103.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 16.98% Y-o-Y.
IDFC has delivered 2.86% return in the last 1 week, 0.17% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% YTD return.
Currently, IDFC has a market cap of ₹18975.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137 & ₹72.85 respectively.
IDFC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.07
|3.52
|+15.62%
|29.73
|-86.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.16
|2.34
|-7.69%
|1.46
|+47.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.02
|-50%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.04
|6.04
|-16.56%
|4.46
|+13%
|Operating Income
|-0.97
|-2.52
|+61.51%
|25.27
|-103.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|204.82
|230.16
|-11.01%
|254.56
|-19.54%
|Net Income
|210.04
|223.54
|-6.04%
|272.05
|-22.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|1.4
|-6.43%
|1.58
|-16.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹210.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.07Cr
