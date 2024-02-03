Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDFC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.79% YOY

Livemint

IDFC Q3 FY24 Results Live

IDFC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 86.31% & the profit decreased by 22.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.62% and the profit decreased by 6.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.69% q-o-q & increased by 47.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 61.51% q-o-q & decreased by 103.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.31 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 16.98% Y-o-Y.

IDFC has delivered 2.86% return in the last 1 week, 0.17% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% YTD return.

Currently, IDFC has a market cap of 18975.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 137 & 72.85 respectively.

IDFC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.073.52+15.62%29.73-86.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.162.34-7.69%1.46+47.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.02-50%
Total Operating Expense5.046.04-16.56%4.46+13%
Operating Income-0.97-2.52+61.51%25.27-103.84%
Net Income Before Taxes204.82230.16-11.01%254.56-19.54%
Net Income210.04223.54-6.04%272.05-22.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.311.4-6.43%1.58-16.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹210.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.07Cr

