IDFC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.79% YOY

IDFC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 86.31% & the profit decreased by 22.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.62% and the profit decreased by 6.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.69% q-o-q & increased by 47.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 61.51% q-o-q & decreased by 103.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 16.98% Y-o-Y.

IDFC has delivered 2.86% return in the last 1 week, 0.17% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% YTD return.

Currently, IDFC has a market cap of ₹18975.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137 & ₹72.85 respectively.

IDFC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.07 3.52 +15.62% 29.73 -86.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.16 2.34 -7.69% 1.46 +47.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.02 -50% Total Operating Expense 5.04 6.04 -16.56% 4.46 +13% Operating Income -0.97 -2.52 +61.51% 25.27 -103.84% Net Income Before Taxes 204.82 230.16 -11.01% 254.56 -19.54% Net Income 210.04 223.54 -6.04% 272.05 -22.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.31 1.4 -6.43% 1.58 -16.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹210.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.07Cr

