IDFC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.73% YOY

IDFC Q4 Results Live : IDFC declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.28% & the profit decreased by 89.73% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.25% and the profit increased by 65.61%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.78% q-o-q & decreased by 62.32% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 247.42% q-o-q & decreased by 62.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.17 for Q4 which increased by 424.1% Y-o-Y.
IDFC has delivered -5.96% return in the last 1 week, -1.04% return in the last 6 months and -9.67% YTD return.
Currently, IDFC has a market cap of ₹18303.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137 & ₹88.5 respectively.
IDFC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.06
|4.07
|-0.25%
|52.6
|-92.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.56
|2.16
|-27.78%
|4.14
|-62.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.63
|5.04
|-47.82%
|48.75
|-94.61%
|Operating Income
|1.43
|-0.97
|+247.42%
|3.85
|-62.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|350.66
|204.82
|+71.2%
|263.7
|+32.98%
|Net Income
|347.85
|210.04
|+65.61%
|3387.39
|-89.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.17
|1.31
|+65.43%
|-0.67
|+424.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹347.85Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!