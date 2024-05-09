IDFC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.73% YOY

IDFC Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 92.28% YoY & profit decreased by 89.73% YoY

IDFC Q4 Results Live : IDFC declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.28% & the profit decreased by 89.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.25% and the profit increased by 65.61%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.78% q-o-q & decreased by 62.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 247.42% q-o-q & decreased by 62.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.17 for Q4 which increased by 424.1% Y-o-Y.

IDFC has delivered -5.96% return in the last 1 week, -1.04% return in the last 6 months and -9.67% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, IDFC has a market cap of ₹18303.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137 & ₹88.5 respectively.

IDFC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.06 4.07 -0.25% 52.6 -92.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.56 2.16 -27.78% 4.14 -62.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 2.63 5.04 -47.82% 48.75 -94.61% Operating Income 1.43 -0.97 +247.42% 3.85 -62.86% Net Income Before Taxes 350.66 204.82 +71.2% 263.7 +32.98% Net Income 347.85 210.04 +65.61% 3387.39 -89.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.17 1.31 +65.43% -0.67 +424.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹347.85Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.06Cr

