Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IDFC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.73% YOY

IDFC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 89.73% YOY

IDFC Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 92.28% YoY & profit decreased by 89.73% YoY

IDFC Q4 Results Live

IDFC Q4 Results Live : IDFC declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.28% & the profit decreased by 89.73% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.25% and the profit increased by 65.61%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.78% q-o-q & decreased by 62.32% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 247.42% q-o-q & decreased by 62.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.17 for Q4 which increased by 424.1% Y-o-Y.

IDFC has delivered -5.96% return in the last 1 week, -1.04% return in the last 6 months and -9.67% YTD return.

Currently, IDFC has a market cap of 18303.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 137 & 88.5 respectively.

IDFC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.064.07-0.25%52.6-92.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.562.16-27.78%4.14-62.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense2.635.04-47.82%48.75-94.61%
Operating Income1.43-0.97+247.42%3.85-62.86%
Net Income Before Taxes350.66204.82+71.2%263.7+32.98%
Net Income347.85210.04+65.61%3387.39-89.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.171.31+65.43%-0.67+424.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹347.85Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.06Cr

