IDFC records net income of 52.67 Cr up by 977% YoY, PAT profit jumps 1645% in Q4

IDFC Ltd has reported its impressive Q4 performance today. The company's loss from continuing operations stood at ₹98.1 Cr vs profit of ₹261.1 Cr whereas it said its total revenue from operations stood at ₹52.6 cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹2.27 cr in Q4FY22, up by 2,186.95% YoY, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹153.83 Cr as against ₹87.77 Cr in FY22.

IDFC said its net income reached ₹52.67 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 977.09% YoY from ₹4.89 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. Whereas in FY23, its net income stood at ₹154.24 Cr as against ₹90.88 Cr during FY22.

The company’s net expenses reached ₹48.75 Cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹6.01 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net expenses stood at ₹63.68 Cr as against ₹24.69 Cr in FY22.

During Q4FY23, IDFC said its net profit reached ₹3,387.39 Cr, up by 1645% YoY from ₹194.16 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 the company’s net profit reached ₹4,243.89 Cr as against ₹64.03 Cr in FY22.

The EPS of IDFC stood at ₹21 20 in Q4FY23 as against ₹1,21 in the year-ago quarter.