IDFC records net income of 52.67 Cr up by 977% YoY, PAT profit jumps 1645% in Q4

IDFC Ltd has reported its impressive Q4 performance today. The company's loss from continuing operations stood at ₹98.1 Cr vs profit of ₹261.1 Cr whereas it said its total revenue from operations stood at ₹52.6 cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹2.27 cr in Q4FY22, up by 2,186.95% YoY, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹153.83 Cr as against ₹87.77 Cr in FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}