Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  IDFC records net income of 52.67 Cr up by 977% YoY, PAT profit jumps 1645% in Q4

IDFC records net income of 52.67 Cr up by 977% YoY, PAT profit jumps 1645% in Q4

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint
Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank ended between 4% and 5.5%

IDFC Ltd has reported its impressive Q4 performance today. The company's loss from continuing operations stood at 98.1 Cr vs profit of 261.1 Cr whereas it said its total revenue from operations stood at 52.6 cr during Q4FY23 as against 2.27 cr in Q4FY22, up by 2,186.95% YoY

IDFC Ltd has reported its impressive Q4 performance today. The company's loss from continuing operations stood at 98.1 Cr vs profit of 261.1 Cr whereas it said its total revenue from operations stood at 52.6 cr during Q4FY23 as against 2.27 cr in Q4FY22, up by 2,186.95% YoY, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached 153.83 Cr as against 87.77 Cr in FY22.

IDFC Ltd has reported its impressive Q4 performance today. The company's loss from continuing operations stood at 98.1 Cr vs profit of 261.1 Cr whereas it said its total revenue from operations stood at 52.6 cr during Q4FY23 as against 2.27 cr in Q4FY22, up by 2,186.95% YoY, whereas in FY23 its revenue reached 153.83 Cr as against 87.77 Cr in FY22.

IDFC said its net income reached 52.67 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 977.09% YoY from 4.89 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. Whereas in FY23, its net income stood at 154.24 Cr as against 90.88 Cr during FY22.

IDFC said its net income reached 52.67 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 977.09% YoY from 4.89 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. Whereas in FY23, its net income stood at 154.24 Cr as against 90.88 Cr during FY22.

The company’s net expenses reached 48.75 Cr during Q4FY23 as against 6.01 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net expenses stood at 63.68 Cr as against 24.69 Cr in FY22. 

The company’s net expenses reached 48.75 Cr during Q4FY23 as against 6.01 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net expenses stood at 63.68 Cr as against 24.69 Cr in FY22. 

During Q4FY23, IDFC said its net profit reached 3,387.39 Cr, up by 1645% YoY from 194.16 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 the company’s net profit reached 4,243.89 Cr as against 64.03 Cr in FY22.

During Q4FY23, IDFC said its net profit reached 3,387.39 Cr, up by 1645% YoY from 194.16 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 the company’s net profit reached 4,243.89 Cr as against 64.03 Cr in FY22.

The EPS of IDFC stood at 21 20 in Q4FY23 as against 1,21 in the year-ago quarter.

The EPS of IDFC stood at 21 20 in Q4FY23 as against 1,21 in the year-ago quarter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.