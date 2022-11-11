IDFC reports 27% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at ₹332 cr, revenue sees robust growth2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 03:05 PM IST
- In Q2FY23, the company's total income was around ₹58.46 crore versus ₹29.56 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹22.12 crore in Q1FY23.
Mumbai-based IDFC Limited reported double-digit growth in profitability for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company's consolidated net profit to owners increased by 26.70% to ₹331.83 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹261.90 crore in the same quarter last year. On Friday, IDFC shares neared their 52-week high.