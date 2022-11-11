IDFC reports 27% YoY rise in Q2 PAT at 332 cr, revenue sees robust growth

He was previously MD and Regional Manager for PWM at Goldman Sachs, Singapore. Sondhi started his career with Citibank India where he rose to become a corporate bank and corporate finance head. He subsequently worked with Salomon Brothers Hong Kong and then moved back to India as Group CEO for Barclays Bank and BZW. He was subsequently Country Head and CEO of India for UBS AG, and then went on to become the Vice Chairman and Managing Director for Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.