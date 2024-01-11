IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 87.9% YoY

IEL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit decreased by 87.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 427.09% and the profit increased by 324.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% YoY.

The operating income was up by 365.92% q-o-q & decreased by 85.69% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88% YoY.

IEL has delivered 20.76% return in the last 1 week, -16.2% return in the last 6 months, and 10.62% YTD return.

Currently, IEL has a market cap of ₹38.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹20.59 & ₹6.19 respectively.

IEL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.49 1.04 +427.09% 5.91 -7.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +2.44% 0.02 -60.38% Total Operating Expense 5.36 1.09 +391.24% 4.99 +7.4% Operating Income 0.13 -0.05 +365.92% 0.92 -85.69% Net Income Before Taxes 0.13 -0.05 +370.59% 0.92 -85.45% Net Income 0.11 -0.05 +324.95% 0.92 -87.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 -0.01 +320% 0.28 -88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.49Cr

