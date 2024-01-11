IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 87.9% YoY

IEL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit decreased by 87.9% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 427.09% and the profit increased by 324.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% YoY.
The operating income was up by 365.92% q-o-q & decreased by 85.69% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88% YoY.
IEL has delivered 20.76% return in the last 1 week, -16.2% return in the last 6 months, and 10.62% YTD return.
Currently, IEL has a market cap of ₹38.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹20.59 & ₹6.19 respectively.
IEL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.49
|1.04
|+427.09%
|5.91
|-7.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+2.44%
|0.02
|-60.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.36
|1.09
|+391.24%
|4.99
|+7.4%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|-0.05
|+365.92%
|0.92
|-85.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.13
|-0.05
|+370.59%
|0.92
|-85.45%
|Net Income
|0.11
|-0.05
|+324.95%
|0.92
|-87.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|-0.01
|+320%
|0.28
|-88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!