Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 87.9% YoY

IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 87.9% YoY

Livemint

IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY & profit decreased by 87.9% YoY

IEL Q3 FY24 Results Live

IEL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit decreased by 87.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 427.09% and the profit increased by 324.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% YoY.

The operating income was up by 365.92% q-o-q & decreased by 85.69% YoY.

The EPS is 0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 88% YoY.

IEL has delivered 20.76% return in the last 1 week, -16.2% return in the last 6 months, and 10.62% YTD return.

Currently, IEL has a market cap of 38.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 20.59 & 6.19 respectively.

IEL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.491.04+427.09%5.91-7.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+2.44%0.02-60.38%
Total Operating Expense5.361.09+391.24%4.99+7.4%
Operating Income0.13-0.05+365.92%0.92-85.69%
Net Income Before Taxes0.13-0.05+370.59%0.92-85.45%
Net Income0.11-0.05+324.95%0.92-87.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.03-0.01+320%0.28-88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.49Cr

