IEL Q4 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 5898.75% YoY

IEL Q4 Results Live : IEL announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 5898.75% year-over-year, reaching a significant high.

The profit for the quarter stood at ₹0.14 crore, marking a substantial improvement from the loss of ₹0.04 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

Compared to the previous quarter, IEL witnessed a strong revenue growth of 66.19%, indicating a positive trend in its financials.

Despite a stagnant performance in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, there was a slight increase of 0.19% year-on-year.

The operating income saw a notable uptick, rising by 40.88% sequentially and 120.25% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.04, showcasing a significant increase of 396.67% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability per share for investors.

In terms of returns, IEL delivered 3.5% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -34.53% in the last 6 months and -25.87% year-to-date, highlighting the volatile nature of the market.

Currently, IEL commands a market capitalization of ₹25.63 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹20.59 and ₹6.69 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in its stock performance.

IEL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.12 5.49 +66.19% 0.15 +5898.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 +0.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -1.19% 0 +150.15% Total Operating Expense 8.94 5.36 +66.81% 1.06 +739.86% Operating Income 0.18 0.13 +40.88% -0.91 +120.25% Net Income Before Taxes 0.19 0.13 +38.83% -0.05 +461.94% Net Income 0.14 0.11 +22.36% -0.04 +422.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.03 +24.24% -0.01 +396.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.14Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹9.12Cr

