Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IEL Q4 results : profit at 0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 5898.75% YoY

IEL Q4 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 5898.75% YoY

Livemint

IEL Q4 results : Revenue increased by 5898.75% YoY & profit at 0.14Cr

IEL Q4 Results Live

IEL Q4 Results Live : IEL announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 5898.75% year-over-year, reaching a significant high.

The profit for the quarter stood at 0.14 crore, marking a substantial improvement from the loss of 0.04 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

Compared to the previous quarter, IEL witnessed a strong revenue growth of 66.19%, indicating a positive trend in its financials.

Despite a stagnant performance in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, there was a slight increase of 0.19% year-on-year.

The operating income saw a notable uptick, rising by 40.88% sequentially and 120.25% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.04, showcasing a significant increase of 396.67% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability per share for investors.

In terms of returns, IEL delivered 3.5% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -34.53% in the last 6 months and -25.87% year-to-date, highlighting the volatile nature of the market.

Currently, IEL commands a market capitalization of 25.63 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 20.59 and 6.69 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in its stock performance.

IEL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.125.49+66.19%0.15+5898.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03+0.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-1.19%0+150.15%
Total Operating Expense8.945.36+66.81%1.06+739.86%
Operating Income0.180.13+40.88%-0.91+120.25%
Net Income Before Taxes0.190.13+38.83%-0.05+461.94%
Net Income0.140.11+22.36%-0.04+422.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.03+24.24%-0.01+396.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.14Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.