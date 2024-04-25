IEL Q4 results : profit at ₹0.14Cr, Revenue increased by 5898.75% YoY

IEL Q4 Results Live : IEL announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 5898.75% year-over-year, reaching a significant high.
The profit for the quarter stood at ₹0.14 crore, marking a substantial improvement from the loss of ₹0.04 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
Compared to the previous quarter, IEL witnessed a strong revenue growth of 66.19%, indicating a positive trend in its financials.
Despite a stagnant performance in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, there was a slight increase of 0.19% year-on-year.
The operating income saw a notable uptick, rising by 40.88% sequentially and 120.25% year-on-year, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.04, showcasing a significant increase of 396.67% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability per share for investors.
In terms of returns, IEL delivered 3.5% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -34.53% in the last 6 months and -25.87% year-to-date, highlighting the volatile nature of the market.
Currently, IEL commands a market capitalization of ₹25.63 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹20.59 and ₹6.69 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in its stock performance.
IEL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.12
|5.49
|+66.19%
|0.15
|+5898.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|+0.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-1.19%
|0
|+150.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.94
|5.36
|+66.81%
|1.06
|+739.86%
|Operating Income
|0.18
|0.13
|+40.88%
|-0.91
|+120.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.19
|0.13
|+38.83%
|-0.05
|+461.94%
|Net Income
|0.14
|0.11
|+22.36%
|-0.04
|+422.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|+24.24%
|-0.01
|+396.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.14Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹9.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!