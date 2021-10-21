Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >IEX board approves 2:1 bonus issue, profit jumps 69%

IEX board approves 2:1 bonus issue, profit jumps 69%

On Thursday, IEX stock was down by 4% at 757.95 on NSE
2 min read . 07:40 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • IEX revenue from operations rose 56% to 109 crore from 70.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported 69% jump in standalone net profit at 78 crore for the September quarter as compared to 46 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the profit for the period increased by 75% to 77 crore.

The company's board has also recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot i.e, in compliance with the applicable laws.

This means that, for every 1 share a person holds in the company, he/she will get 2 additional shares.

The company said bonus shares will be issued out of free reserves created out of profits of the company available at the end of FY21.

The record date for the bonus issue is yet to be announced.

However, the estimated date by which bonus shares would be credited is likely to be within two months from the date of Board approval, that is by December 20, 2021.

IEX's revenue from operations grew by 56% to 109 crore from 70.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Segment wise, revenue from the gas exchange inched up substantially to 2 crore from a meagre 24 lakh in the same period of last year.

IEX's total expenses have increased marginally to 17.9 crore in the reporting period, while the total income rose to 121 crore.

On Thursday, IEX stock was down by 4% at 757.95 on NSE. The shares have been losing for the last two days, falling over 10% in the period. However, since the start of 2021, the scrip has gained by a massive 267%.

A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

When a firm issues bonus shares, its shareholders do not have to incur any extra costs to get them. The number of bonus shares you receive depends on the number of shares of the firm you already hold.

Eligibility

All shareholders who own shares of the firm before the ex-date, which is determined by the firm, are eligible for bonus shares.

