IEX earnings: Posts 9.6% YoY growth in consolidated net profit for Q2, but shares decline amid market coupling concerns1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 9.6% increase in consolidated net profit for Q2, reaching ₹75.8 crore, attributed to higher revenues. However, IEX shares declined over 4%. The company's revenue from operations increased by 5.7% YoY to ₹104 crore, and total income saw a 12% YoY increase.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declared its first quarter results. The company reported a 9.6 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹75.8 crore. The rise in net profit was attributed to higher revenues. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company's net profit was ₹69.12 crore.
