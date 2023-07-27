Ms. Sudha Pillai, the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, is currently serving a term that expires on April 25, 2024. The Board has approved her re-appointment for a second term of five years, starting from April 26, 2024, until April 25, 2029. This re-appointment is subject to the approval of the company's members at the upcoming annual general meeting. During the second term, Ms. Sudha Pillai will not be liable to retire by rotation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}