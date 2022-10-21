IEX net profit falls 7% to 71.20 crore in July-September quarter

“On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter increased by 0.3% QoQ, from Rs. 113.4 Cr. in Q1FY’23 to Rs. 113.8 Cr. in Q2FY’23. PAT grew by 3% QoQ from Rs. 69.1 Cr. to Rs. 71.2 Cr. with a margin of 63%," the company said in a release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Total income declined to ₹113.77 crore in the quarter from ₹122.30 crore in the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, the exchange traded 23.1 BU electricity volume versus 23.4 BU in Q1 FY’23. The volume comprised 19.7 BU in the conventional power market, 1.5 BU in the green market segment and 19.14 lakh certificates in the renewable energy certificates (REC) market which is equivalent to 1.9 BU, the company said.
During the quarter, volumes declined by 11% YoY compared to Q2FY’22. However, during H1FY23 the volumes declined marginally by 2% YoY. The volumes were impacted due to supply side constraints, led by high prices of e- auction coal, imported coal and gas, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The average day-ahead market prices increased to ₹5.40 per unit during Q2 FY23, as against ₹4.14 in Q2 FY22. The average day ahead market price was ₹7.76 per unit during Q1 FY23.
“Going forth, easing supply-side constraints and lower demand in the impending winter season, we expect an increase in liquidity on the exchange platform leading to reduction in prices, which will provide opportunity to discoms to optimize their power procurement and commercial and industrial consumers to buy cheaper power," the company said.
During the quarter, IEX added new products to the existing longer duration contracts portfolio such as daily contracts up to 90 days, Weekly contracts for up to 12 weeks and Monthly contracts for a period of upto 3 months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the gas market front, despite the increase in prices, during the quarter, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 5.9 million mmBtu in terms of volume and the profit after tax was recorded at ₹2.42 crore witnessing a growth of 111% on QoQ basis.
As India moves towards carbon neutrality and harnesses vast amounts of renewable power to meet its growing appetite for energy, IEX will continue to make use of technology and innovation to facilitate the nation’s energy transition.