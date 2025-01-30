IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025:IFB Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline increased by 9.36% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 78.17% year-on-year, resulting in a profit of ₹31.09 crore and a revenue of ₹1269.52 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.12%, although the profit experienced a slight decrease of 1.02%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.83% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.68% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 53.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a strong performance, recorded at ₹7.67 for Q3, marking an increase of 77.96% year-on-year.
IFB Industries has faced some volatility in its stock performance, delivering -22.01% return in the last week, -22.13% return in the last six months, and -27.16% year-to-date return.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of ₹5595.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2359.9 and a low of ₹1014. Analyst coverage for the stock shows a mix of recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for IFB Industries going forward.
IFB Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1269.52
|1219.33
|+4.12%
|1160.83
|+9.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|111.53
|113.39
|-1.64%
|114.78
|-2.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.76
|30.53
|+23.68%
|31.8
|+18.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|1218.15
|1179.41
|+3.28%
|1127.31
|+8.06%
|Operating Income
|51.37
|39.92
|+28.68%
|33.52
|+53.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.11
|43.29
|-2.73%
|26.28
|+60.24%
|Net Income
|31.09
|31.41
|-1.02%
|17.45
|+78.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.67
|7.76
|-1.16%
|4.31
|+77.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
