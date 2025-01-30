IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025:IFB Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline increased by 9.36% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 78.17% year-on-year, resulting in a profit of ₹31.09 crore and a revenue of ₹1269.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.12%, although the profit experienced a slight decrease of 1.02%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.83% year-on-year.

IFB Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.68% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 53.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a strong performance, recorded at ₹7.67 for Q3, marking an increase of 77.96% year-on-year.

IFB Industries has faced some volatility in its stock performance, delivering -22.01% return in the last week, -22.13% return in the last six months, and -27.16% year-to-date return.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of ₹5595.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2359.9 and a low of ₹1014. Analyst coverage for the stock shows a mix of recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for IFB Industries going forward.

IFB Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1269.52 1219.33 +4.12% 1160.83 +9.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 111.53 113.39 -1.64% 114.78 -2.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.76 30.53 +23.68% 31.8 +18.74% Total Operating Expense 1218.15 1179.41 +3.28% 1127.31 +8.06% Operating Income 51.37 39.92 +28.68% 33.52 +53.25% Net Income Before Taxes 42.11 43.29 -2.73% 26.28 +60.24% Net Income 31.09 31.41 -1.02% 17.45 +78.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.67 7.76 -1.16% 4.31 +77.96%