IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 78.17% Year-On-Year

IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.36% YoY & profit increased by 78.17% YoY, profit at 31.09 crore and revenue at 1269.52 crore.

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

IFB Industries Q3 Results 2025:IFB Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline increased by 9.36% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 78.17% year-on-year, resulting in a profit of 31.09 crore and a revenue of 1269.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.12%, although the profit experienced a slight decrease of 1.02%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.83% year-on-year.

IFB Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.68% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 53.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a strong performance, recorded at 7.67 for Q3, marking an increase of 77.96% year-on-year.

IFB Industries has faced some volatility in its stock performance, delivering -22.01% return in the last week, -22.13% return in the last six months, and -27.16% year-to-date return.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of 5595.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 2359.9 and a low of 1014. Analyst coverage for the stock shows a mix of recommendations, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for IFB Industries going forward.

IFB Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1269.521219.33+4.12%1160.83+9.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total111.53113.39-1.64%114.78-2.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.7630.53+23.68%31.8+18.74%
Total Operating Expense1218.151179.41+3.28%1127.31+8.06%
Operating Income51.3739.92+28.68%33.52+53.25%
Net Income Before Taxes42.1143.29-2.73%26.28+60.24%
Net Income31.0931.41-1.02%17.45+78.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.677.76-1.16%4.31+77.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
