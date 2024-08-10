IFCI Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 24.64% YOY

IFCI Q1 Results Live : IFCI Q1 Results Live: IFCI declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline increased by an impressive 18.45% year-over-year (YoY), while the net loss decreased by 24.64% YoY. This marks a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same period last year.
However, the quarterly comparison paints a different picture. As compared to the previous quarter, IFCI's revenue declined by 27.46%, and the loss increased drastically by 181.16%. This indicates that while there has been annual progress, the company faced challenges in the most recent quarter.
On a positive note, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable reduction. These expenses declined by 29.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 8.04% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is becoming more efficient in managing its operational costs.
The operating income for IFCI also showed mixed results. While it was down by a substantial 90.05% q-o-q, it increased by a remarkable 106.82% YoY. This indicates that despite short-term setbacks, the company's core operations have improved significantly over the past year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.44, which decreased by 4.34% YoY. This decline in EPS highlights the company's ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.
In terms of stock performance, IFCI has delivered varied returns. Over the last week, the stock has seen a negative return of -10.38%. However, over the last 6 months, the company has provided a positive return of 15.07%, and an impressive 157.56% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.
Currently, IFCI has a market cap of ₹19,622.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹91.4, while the 52-week low is ₹13.55, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
IFCI Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|373.63
|515.08
|-27.46%
|315.44
|+18.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|70.21
|99.51
|-29.44%
|76.35
|-8.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.07
|20.7
|-3.04%
|17.97
|+11.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|364.29
|421.25
|-13.52%
|452.46
|-19.49%
|Operating Income
|9.34
|93.83
|-90.05%
|-137.02
|+106.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.4
|287.27
|-85.94%
|-128.09
|+131.54%
|Net Income
|-108.2
|133.32
|-181.16%
|-143.58
|+24.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.44
|0.4
|-210.93%
|-0.42
|-4.34%
